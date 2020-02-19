European Stocks Close Higher

(RTTNews) - European markets ended higher on Wednesday amid slightly easing worries about coronavirus after reports said the number of new cases dropped down a bit on Tuesday.

Investors were also betting on hopes the Chinese central bank will cut its benchmark loan prime rate on Thursday to offset the economic damage caused by the virus outbreak.

According to reports, the number of new coronavirus cases in China fell for a second day running on Tuesday.

China's National Health Commission reported 1,749 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the nationwide total to 74,185. More than 2,000 people have died as a result of the outbreak.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended up 0.83%. Among the major indices in Europe, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 1.02%, France's CAC 40 ended up 0.9% and Germany's DAX gained 0.79%, while Switzerland's SMI ended stronger by 1.05%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Sweden closed with solid gains, while Poland edged up marginally.

Belgium and Turkey ended weak.

In the French market, STMicroElectronics gained more than 4.5%. Kering, Technip, Bouygues, Louis Vuitton, Renault, Hermes International, Essilor Luxottica, Safran, Veolia Environment and Pernod Ricard gained 1.5 to 3%.

In Germany, shares of Deutsche TeleKom gained more than 4% after the company reported a profit in its fourth quarter, compared to last year's loss.

Covestro, Wirecard and Adidas gained 2.5 to 3%. Infineon, Henkel, Merck, SAP, Beiersdorf, Fresenius and Deutsche Post also ended with strong gains.

In the UK market, Flutter Entertainment advanced more than 4%. Evraz, Merlose, Ocado and Scottish Mortgage gained 3 to 3.5%.

NMC Health plunged more than 7%. Rolls-Royce declined nearly 2% and Auto Traders ended down 1.1%.

In economic news, Euro area current account surplus grew in December after dropping in the previous month and the surplus for the full year 2019 was largely unchanged from a year ago, preliminary figures from the European Central Bank showed.

The current account surplus rose to EUR 332.561 billion from EUR 32.420 billion in November. For the whole of 2019, the current account surplus was EUR 362 billion or 3.1 percent of euro area GDP compared to a surplus of EUR 359 billion or 3.1 percent of euro area GDP in 2018.

Data from Eurostat showed eurozone construction output dropped 3.1% month-on-month in December, after a 0.7% rise in November. In October, output fell 0.7%.

The decline was driven by a 3.6% decrease in building construction and a 1.4% fall in civil engineering.

On a year-on-year basis, the construction output dropped 3.7% in December, after a 1.4% rise in the prior month.

UK consumer price inflation rose more-than-expected in January, after easing in the previous month, to its highest level in six months, led by higher petrol prices.

The consumer price index rose 1.8% year-on-year following a 1.3% increase in December, preliminary data from the Office for National Statistics showed. Economists had forecast 1.6% inflation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.