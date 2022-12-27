European Stocks Close Broadly Higher

(RTTNews) - European stocks closed higher on Tuesday, reacting positively to the news about China's decision to lift the mandatory quarantine rules for international travelers from January 8.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.13%. Germany's DAX climbed 0.39% and France's CAC 40 surged 0.7%. Switzerland's SMI gained 0.32%. The U.K. market remained closed for a public holiday.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Czech Republic, Greece, Iceland, Russia and Sweden closed higher. Denmark and Finland edged up marginally.

Belgium, Poland, Portugal and Turkiye closed weak, while Ireland, Netherlands, Norway and Spain ended flat.

In Paris, LVMH gained over 2.5%. Hermes International, Kering, Safran, L'Oreal and TotalEnergies advanced 1 to 2%.

In the German market, Sartorius, MTU Aero Engines and Covestro surged 1.2 to 1.5%. BASF, Symrise, Zalando, Puma and Continental gained 0.7 to 1.1%.

HelloFresh drifted down more than 2% and Infineon Tehnologies ended lower by about 1%. Deutsche Wohnen and Fresenius also ended weak.

In economic news, Norway's retail sales rebounded in November amid a renewed increase in automotive fuel sales, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.9% month-on-month in November, reversing a 0.2% decrease in October.

