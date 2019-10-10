European Stocks Cling to Range Awaiting U.S.-China Trade Talks Outcome

European stocks struggled for direction on Thursday ahead of high level talks between U.S. and Chinese negotiators

European stocks struggled for direction on Thursday ahead of high level talks between U.S. and Chinese negotiators as the impact of the trade war hit one major exporter.

The German DAX increased 0.27% to 12126.46, the French CAC 40 gained 0.53% to 5528.20 and the U.K. FTSE 100 increased 0.03% to 7168.63,

Attention was squarely on the high-level talks between the U.S. and China taking place in Washington. U.S. stock futures were volatile in overnight trade amid varying published reports characterizing either an imminent deal or a possible breakdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 182 points higher on Wednesday.

Bloomberg News reported the U.S. and China may reach an agreement on currencies, while the South China Morning Post reported the China delegation may leave after just one day.

Shares of Philips Electronics tumbled 8% in Amsterdam as the company issued a warning over its connected-care business, which the company blamed on the impact of tariffs as well as reduced production levels.

LVMH Moet Hennessy shares surged 4.6% as the luxury-goods giant reported 17% revenue in the third quarter, with watch and jewellery sales growing despite Hong Kong unrest.

Kering, the owner of Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent brands, added 3.6%.

