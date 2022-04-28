FB

European stocks climb on strong earnings reports

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
April 28 (Reuters) - European shares extended gains for a second straight session on Thursday, as a slew of forecast-beating earnings reports helped set aside fears around slowing global economic growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.7% by 0707 GMT, with all regional bourses in the black. Travel and leisure stocks .SXTP rose 2.1% to lead sectoral gains, while miners .SXPP fell behind.

British bank Standard Chartered STAN.L jumped 10.1% and Spain's Banco Sabadell SABE.MC climbed 5.3% after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.

German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero DHER.DE surged 8.1% after saying it was on track for a positive adjusted core profit for its food delivery business this year, while meal-kit maker HelloFresh HFGG.DE added 10.9% on strong results.

Among decliners, Swedish banking group Swedbank SWEDa.ST fell 5% after narrowly beating profit estimates.

Better-than-expected results from Meta Platforms Inc FB.O looked set to boost Wall Street at the open, with its Frankfurt-listed shares FB2A.F surging 18.3%.

