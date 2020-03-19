European Stocks Climb on ECB Move But U.S. Futures And Asia Markets Slide

European stocks climbed in early action on Thursday after the European Central Bank surprised markets by unveiling a major asset-purchase program, though the gains didn’t extend beyond the Continent.

The ECB said it would buy private and public sector securities worth 750 billion euros, in what it labeled the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said that “there are no limits to our commitment to the euro,” which reminded many of the “whatever it takes” comments from Mario Draghi, her predecessor.

“The policy reactions did not come with one big coordinated swoop, but the package of government stimulus, liquidity and guarantees combined with Lagarde’s ‘whatever it takes’ as it stands right now is strong,” said analysts at ING Economics. Separately, the Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates to 0.25% and announced its first-ever bond-buying plan.

Stocks in Europe rallied, with the Italian FTSE MIB rising over 4% and Spain’s IBEX 35 gaining 2.7%.

Asian stocks however mostly retreated, with the Hang Seng dropping 2.6% and the Nikkei 225 falling 1%.

The ECB move had a big impact on Italian and Greek government bonds, with yields falling sharply on both. Yields move in the opposite direction to prices.

U.S. stock futures inched higher following a wild day in which the S&P 500 ended over 5% lower, its seventh loss in the last 10 sessions.

After the U.S. close, the Federal Reserve announced a program to support money-market mutual funds, and the U.S. Senate approved the House-passed coronavirus legislation, which grants sick leave to hourly employees and expands unemployment insurance, as negotiations continue on a broader stimulus package.

One key measure of the U.S. economy’s reaction to the virus outbreak will be initial jobless claims data due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, which could show a big increase in filings.

