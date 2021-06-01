European stocks climb on commodity boost ahead of data

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

June 1 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Tuesday, with commodity-linked shares leading the way on strong metal and oil prices, while investors looked ahead to the latest set of factory activity and inflation data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX gained 0.5% in the first trading session of June, hovering below a record high hit last week, with UK shares .FTSE gaining 0.4% after a holiday on Monday.

Miners such as Anglo American AAL.L, BHP Group BLPB.L and Glencore GLEN.L climbed more than 2% each, giving the biggest boost to the STOXX 600 as prices of copper and other metals rose. MET/L

Oil majors BP BP.L, Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L and Total TOTF.PA inched up as Brent crude futures LCOc1 topped $70 per barrel to trade at its highest since March on growing optimism over fuel demand outlook. O/R

Surveys earlier showed Asia's factory activity continued to expand in May, thanks to an ongoing recovery in global demand.

Investors are awaiting final readings of IHS Markit's factory activity data for euro zone and UK, as well as consumer prices data for May.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.