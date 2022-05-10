European stocks claw back some losses after sharp selloff

European stocks bounced back from two-month lows on Tuesday, with broad-based gains as bargain hunters lent support after a sharp selloff on worries about slowing economic growth.

By 0717 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.9% after closing at its lowest level since early March on Monday.

Stocks across the globe have been hammered in May, with high-growth stocks bearing the brunt of the selloff, on worries that major central banks will hike interest rates aggressively to tame surging inflation. On Wall Street, the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC dropped more than 4% on Monday.

Most sectors, barring the defensive telecoms .SXKP and healthcare .SXDP, gained in Europe.

Swedish Match AB SWMA.ST shot up 25.0%, after U.S. tobacco company Philip Morris International Inc PM.N said it is in talks to buy the smaller rival.

French carmaker Renault Group RENA.PA rose 1.4%, as China's Geely Automobile Holdings 0175.HK agreed to acquire around 34% of Renault Korea Motors for 264 billion won ($206.79 million).

($1 = 1,276.6800 won)

