European Stocks Broadly Higher In Cautious Trade

May 08, 2023 — 07:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - European stocks are broadly higher on Monday even as the mood remains a bit cautious in some of the markets in the region with investors awaiting more economic data and earnings updates for direction.

Germany's DAX is up 0.13%, France's CAC 40 is gaining 0.23% and Switzerland's SMI is up 0.25%. The pan European Stoxx 600 is gaining 0.36%.

In the German market, BMW is rallying 1.7% and Commerzbank is up 1.5%, while Brenntag, Hannover Rueck, Siemens Energy, SAP and Daimler are up nearly 1%.

Munich RE is declining 2.6%. Vonovia and Porsche are down 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively. Continental, Merck, Adidas, BASF, Zalando and Bayer are also weak.

In Paris, ArcelorMittal is rising 3.2% and Alstom is up nearly 3%. Bouygues, WorldLine, LVMH and Credit Agricole are also up with impressive gains.

AXA is drifting down 4.6%. Teleperformance is down 1.7% and Sanofi is lower by nearly 1%.

On the economic front, Germany's industrial production declined more than expected in March, falling 3.4% from February, data from Destatis showed. In February, production rose 2.1%. Economists had expected a 1.3% drop in production in March.

On a yearly basis, industrial production growth improved to 1.8% from 0.7% in the previous month. In the first quarter, industrial production increased 2.5% from the previous quarter.

