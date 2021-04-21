ASML

European stocks bounce back as ASML outlook lifts tech sector

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
European stocks rebounded on Wednesday after their worst selloff this year as optimism about a strong earnings season countered worries about a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in some countries.

Tech stocks were the top gainers, up almost 2%, with semiconductor equipment maker ASML ASML.AS jumping 5.4% after it raised its full-year sales forecast, citing strong demand amid a global computer chip shortage.

Smaller rival ASM International ASMI.AS rose 4.2% on forecasting a rise in second-quarter orders.

The world's second-largest brewer Heineken NV HEIN.AS gained 4.2% after it reported a better than expected quarterly sales.

Italian football club Juventus JUVE.MI slumped 10% after the breakaway European Super League was rocked by the departure of its six English clubs.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.6% in early trading after a blistering seven-week rally ran into profit-taking on Tuesday.

The German DAX .GDAXI rose 0.2%, while France's CAC 40 .FCHI was up 0.5% and UK's FTSE .FTSE added 0.4%.

