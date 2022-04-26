European stocks bounce as earnings lend support

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

April 26 (Reuters) - European shares breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday, as earnings from companies including UBS and Maersk boosted sentiment, following an equity sell-off in the previous session driven by global growth fears.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.6% after plunging nearly 2% on Monday over worries of an economic slowdown in China and rapid U.S. interest rate hikes.

Miners .SXPP and oil .SXEP stocks were among the biggest gainers after slumping on Monday. Nearly all subsectors and regional markets were in the black.

Chinese stocks .CSI300, .SSEC recovered from two-year lows on hopes of more easing measures to reduce the impact from a COVID-19 outbreak, while Wall Street advanced and Nasdaq .IXIC ended sharply higher. .SS.N

UBS UBSG.S gained 0.2% after reporting its best first-quarter net profit in 15 years.

Shipping group Maersk MAERSKb.CO surged 5.8% after raising its outlook for the full year after first-quarter operating profit came in above its previous expectations, driven by high container freight rates.

HSBC HSBA.L fell 1.9% after Europe's biggest bank warned that more share buybacks were unlikely this year owing to rising inflation and economic weakness, even as profit in the first quarter fell by less than expected.

