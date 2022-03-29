European stocks, bond yields jump on Ukraine-Russia talks

March 29 (Reuters) - European stocks accelerated their gains and bond yields jumped on Tuesday after Ukrainian and Russian negotiators reported some progress during talks held in Istanbul.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose to 1.9% with bourses in Paris .FCHI and Frankfurt .GDAXI jumping 3% and 2.7% respectively.

Bond yields rose sharply and Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, rose as much as 15 bps to 0.741%, the highest since early 2018, while its two-year yield turned positive for the first time since 2014.

Investors also ramped up bets that the European Central Banks would raise interest rates in 2022, now pricing over 65 bps of hikes by December compared to 60 bps earlier. IRPR

The euro extended gains agains the dollar, rising about 1% at $1.11.

Ukraine proposed adopting neutral status in exchange for security guarantees at the latest round of talks with Russia, meaning it would not join military alliances or host military bases.

Russia decided to drastically cut its military activity focused on Kyiv and Chernihiv in Ukraine, its deputy defence minister also said.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus, Yoruk Bahceli and Stefano Rebaudo; editing by Yoruk Bahceli)

