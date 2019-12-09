European Stocks Are Struggling In the Week of the ECB's Last Meeting of the Year

European stocks are going nowhere fast as a new week begins and investors keep an eye on trade talks and central bank meetings.

European stocks are struggling for traction as the week kicks off, with some losses in the drug sector and a plunge in Tullow Oil shares. The ECB and the Fed will both meet this week.

European stocks struggled on Monday, as investors looked set to press pause after strong gains late last week, driven by better-than-expected U.S. jobs data.

The U.K. election and some big central bank meetings will be the main themes this week, alongside U.S.-China trade talks ahead of the Dec. 15 deadline for the next round of tariffs on Chinese goods.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% to 406.62. The index closed up 1.2% on Friday, triggered by data showing the most U.S. jobs had been created since January. The Stoxx remains up just over 20% year-to-date.

The U.K. FTSE 100 dipped 0.2% to 7,221.38. Keeping a lid on that index, the British pound continued to trend higher as weekend polls indicated Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party will have a strong outcome in this week’s general election.

The German DAX 30 index slipped 0.2% to 13,146.65, while the French CAC 40 fell 0.3% to 5,855.33.

Economic data showed German exports rose in October, which beat expectations for a decline. That data comes as some big central bank get ready to hold their last meetings of the year. The European Central Bank will meet on Thursday, though investors aren’t expecting any changes from it or the Federal Reserve, whose two-day meeting begins on Tuesday.

Shares of Sanofi slipped 0.3% after the pharmaceutical giant announced a $2.5 billion deal for U.S. biotechnology company Synthorx.

Stock in another pharmaceutical group, Roche Holding, slipped 0.6% after it said it was extending the offer period for its planned $114.50-per-share takeover of U.S. biotech Spark Therapeutics.

Tesco shares rose over 5% after the U.K. grocer said it has begun a review of strategic options for its Thailand and Malaysia businesses, including a possible sale.

Shares of Tullow Oil plunged 50% after the multinational oil and gas exploration company cut its production forecast for the near term. This followed 2019 output falling significantly below expectations. Its chief executive, Paul McDade, resigned with immediate effect.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.