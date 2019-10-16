European Stocks Are Struggling Because a Brexit Deal Is Down to the Wire and China Is Annoyed at the U.S.

European stocks can’t get a break on Wednesday amid downbeat headlines on a Brexit deal and signs of fresh tensions between the U.S. and China.

European stocks had a record session on Tuesday, but Wednesday is looking like a struggle as investors absorb some downbeat headlines over a Brexit deal and U.S.-China relations.

After gaining 1.1% on Tuesday, the Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% to 393.29.

The German Dax added 0.52% to 12551.16, the French CAC 40 increased 0.55% to 5674.22 and the U.K. FTSE100 fell 0.05% to 7209.96.

U.S. stock futures were lower after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a three-week high on Tuesday as investors cheered the start of earnings season.

Sentiment was hit by concern over U.S.-China relations and the effect that might have on trade-deal progression. Beijing threatened “strong countermeasures” if a series of bills, approved in the U.S. House and aimed at supporting Hong Kong protesters, became law.

Also weighing was news that EU and U.K. negotiators failed to reach a breakthrough in all-night Brussels talks, which will continue Wednesday. Efforts to reach an exit-deal for the U.K. ahead of Thursdays EU summit will now go down to the wire. Those headlines weakened the British pound, down 0.4% against the American dollar at $1.2733.

As U.S. earnings rolled in, there were also some big names reporting in Europe. Chip maker ASML slipped 0.4% posting a 7.9% drop in third-quarter profits. Meanwhile, shares of TomTom slid 5% after the satellite navigation company swung to a net loss in the third quarter.

Shares of Roche Holding were flat after the pharmaceutical giant said its outlook is improving and said revenue grew.

