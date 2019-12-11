European Stocks Are Slipping As Investors Juggle U.K. Election, Central Banks And Trade Developments

European stocks are struggling for traction and heading lower as investors juggle central bank meetings, a U.K. election and global trade developments.

European stocks were struggling against a backdrop of event risk on Wednesday, as investors waited for the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s last meeting of the year, and an important U.K. election loomed.

That is as markets kept a close watch on the U.S.-China trade negotiations.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index slipped 0.2% to 404.65, set for its third-straight losing session. Germany’s DAX 30 index inched up 0.1%, while the French CAC 40 fell 0.2%.

The FTSE 100 index was off 0.2%. The blue-chip index trimmed earlier gains as the pound recovered from a sharper earlier fall after a YouGov poll showed the Conservative Party’s projected lead slipping in Thursday’s election. Analysts said that the fresh poll means a hung parliament cannot be ruled out.

The outcome of the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting of the year is expected later on Wednesday, while the European Central Bank holds its last 2019 meeting on Thursday. Neither central bank is expected to announce a policy change.

Meanwhile, markets were warily watching for U.S.-China trade developments ahead of a December 15 deadline, in which the U.S. is set to slap a 15% tariff on roughly $156 billion in Chinese exports. The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that the U.S. may delay those tariffs.

Among stocks on the move, shares of Credit Suisse fell 0.4%. The Swiss bank said it would launch share buybacks of up to $1.5 billion in 2020 and targeted around 10% for a return on tangible equity—a key measure of profitability.

Industria de Diseno Textil, otherwise known as Inditex, was one of the biggest gainers on Wednesday. Shares rose nearly 3% after the Spanish retailing giant reported a rise in nine-month net profit and backed its full-year view for comparable sales growth of 4% to 6% for the fiscal year.

