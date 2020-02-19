European Stocks Are Rebounding After An Apple-Fueled Selloff. Puma Leads The Rally.

Investors are in the mood to buy stocks on Wednesday and shaking off a selloff in the prior session fueled by Apple.

European stock markets climbed on Wednesday, as investors moved to pick up equities beaten down in a prior-day selloff fueled by an Apple warning, with technology stocks rebounding and shares of Puma soaring on upbeat results.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.6% to 433.07, after a near 0.4% drop on Tuesday, as a coronavirus-fueled warning from Apple scared many investors away from stocks. The German DAX 30 rose 0.5%, while the French CAC 40 gained 0.7% and the FTSE 100 index jumped 0.8%.

“The sense is very much that the world’s most valuable company will ride this out — sticky consumers will only delay purchase of Apple goods, not switch to Samsung or Android,” said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com, in a reference to loyalty among Apple consumers.

While China reported falling infections — 1,749 new cases — the total number of deaths due to the outbreak surpassed 2,000 in the country that is struggling to get on its feet amid the outbreak.

Shares of Puma led the Stoxx 600 gainers with a 8% jump after the German athletic wear company beat its 2019 earnings guidance on strong profit and sales growth. It warned, though, that first-quarter results for 2020 would be impacted by the coronavirus.

Shares of rival Adidas rose 1.8%

Banks were among the gainers, with HSBC Holdings up 2.5%, clawing back some of Tuesday’s sharp losses, which came after the bank announced a massive overhaul that included plans to cut 35,000 jobs its dividend for two years.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom jumped 3% after reporting a 78% surge in 2019 profit and forecast further growth for this year.

Technology stocks were also bouncing back from Tuesday’s losses as the Apple warning hit the sector particularly hard. Dialog Semiconductor and ASM International rose 2% each.

