European Stocks Are Falling Because of Apple's Coronavirus Warning

European stocks came under pressure on Tuesday, with chip makers leading the way down after Apple warned it will miss its quarterly revenue target due to the coronavirus fallout, and a German sentiment survey came in worse than expected.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 0.5% to 429.64, a day after marking a fresh record close of 431.98, a gain of 0.3%. The German DAX 30 index dropped 0.7%, while the French CAC 40 index and the FTSE100 fell 0.5% each.

U.S. stock futures were under pressure, with tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 futures sliding around 0.9%.

In a warning that came as Wall Street was closed for the Presidents Day holiday, Apple said it was unlikely to meet its revenue target for the quarter ending in March due to supply issues due to coronavirus. That hit Asian stocks as well, and Apple shares fell over 3% in premarket trading.

In the chipmaking space, shares of Dialog Semiconductor and ASM International slid around 5% each, while AMS fell around 4%.

Meanwhile, an economic sentiment survey from the ZEW institute in Germany came in much weaker than expected. ZEW blamed “feared negative effects of the coronavirus epidemic in China on world trade.”

Banks were the biggest losing sector in Europe, led by shares of HSBC, which dropped over 5% after the U.K. lender said it would cut 35,000 jobs and strip out $100 billion in assets. The move is aimed at scaling back Europe and U.S. operations as 2019 profit slumped 53%.

Italian stocks were bucking a weaker trend, with the FTSEMIB Italy index rising 0.1% thanks to a 26% rise in shares of Unione di Banche Italiane SpAafter it received a surprise offer from larger peer Intesa Sanpaolo SpA on Monday night. Intesa Sanpaolo shares rose 1.4%.

