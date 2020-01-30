European Stocks Are Falling As Earnings News Gets Overshadowed by Coronavirus Worries

Corporate news was getting largely brushed aside in Europe on Thursday as investors watched headlines on the coronavirus, which revealed a climbing death toll and infection rate.

Virus worries overshadowed a scattering of positive earnings news and a corporate reshuffle that sent shares of Hennes & Mauritz climbing.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 0.6% to 416.96, but off session lows after gaining 0.4% on Wednesday. The French CAC 40 and German DAX 30 index were lower while the FTSE 100 index’s drop was less severe as investors await a knife-edge Bank of England interest rate decision on Thursday.

Chinese authorities on Thursday raised the death toll to 170 and said more than 7,700 people were infected. A World Health Organization emergency panel will meet on Thursday to reassess the global threat of the coronavirus.

Asia led the way lower, as Taiwan stocks reopened after the Lunar New Year holiday to a nearly 6% loss. U.S. stock futures were also lower.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday the central bank is closely monitoring the severity of the deadly coronavirus and potential disruption to the global economy. The central bank left a key interest rate unchanged.

Topping the Stoxx 600 gainer’s list, shares of H&M climbed nearly 9% after the Swedish retailer’s chief executive officer stepped down in a board reshuffle that took markets by surprise. The retailer posted a forecast-beating rise in net profit.

Shares of Deutsche Bank rose. The German lender reported its third-straight quarterly loss and a revenue drop, and swung to a €5.3 billion ($5.8 billion) loss in 2019, but saw a rise in revenue for its fixed-income business.

Roche Holding shares rose after the Swiss pharmaceutical giant reported higher profit and sales and said it sees further growth this year.

Leading the downside for European stocks was the oil sector, with crude prices under pressure on Thursday and disappointing earnings from Royal Dutch Shell Group not helping. The oil giant reported a sharp profit fall in the fourth quarter, weighed by lower realized oil, gas and liquefied natural gas prices.

