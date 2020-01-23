European Stocks Are Dropping Ahead of an ECB Meeting As Coronavirus Worries Build

European stocks are dropping as investors await an ECB meeting and fret over the coronavirus that has spread outside of China.

European stocks fell Thursday ahead of a European Central Bank meeting, with investors cautious after China locked down a city of 10 million people to stem the outbreak of a deadly respiratory illness.

Trade worries were also resurfacing for investors after comments made by President Donald Trump in Davos at the World Economic Forum.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index slipped 0.2% to 422.30, after closing down 0.08% on Wednesday, which marked its third-straight losing session. The German DAX 30 index fell 0.4%, the French CAC 40 index was flat and the FTSE 100 index slipped 0.2%.

The European Central Bank meeting will be the main event for Europe. Though no change in policy is expected, investors will be paying attention to its strategic review and any hints dropped by President Christine Lagarde over future policy.

Investors were spooked on Thursday by worries over a spreading coronavirus, which left Asia markets sharply lower. In an unprecedented move, the government has locked down the city of Wuhan, where the first cases of the virus were reported. So far, 17 people have died and hundreds have been sickened.

Shares of luxury goods makers, many of which derive a chunk of their revenue from sales in China, reflected those worries. Burberry Group, Kering and LVMH Moët Hennessy-Louis Vuitton shares were down over 1% each.

Investors were also keeping an eye on trade tensions after President Trump told CNBC on Wednesday that the European Union has “no choice” but to negotiate a deal with the U.S.

Shares of GALP Energia fell 2% after the Portuguese energy company said it would buy Actividades de Construcción y Servicios’s stake in photovoltaic energy projects in Spain in a 2.2 billion-euro ($2.43 billion) deal.

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV was a top gainer, up 4% after the semiconductor chip maker reported a profit fall, but said revenue rose amid higher sales in the fourth quarter.

