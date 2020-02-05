European Stocks Are Climbing On Hopes For Progress In The Battle Against Coronavirus

European stocks climbed alongside U.S. stock futures as investors grew hopeful over reports of progress in a treatment for the coronavirus.

European stocks shot higher on Wednesday amid reports that researchers in China may be close to a treatment for the coronavirus.

European stock markets shook off early losses and moved firmly higher on Wednesday, helped by Wall Street gains and fresh hopes that researchers could be nearing an effective treatment for the coronavirus.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed 1%. The index rallied around 1.6% on Tuesday, marking the biggest one day gain since October 11. The German DAX 30 index rose 1,2%, after also marking its largest rise since October 11 of 1.8%.

The French CAC 40 index rose 0.9%, while the FTSE 100 index gained 0.7%.

Dow futures surged and oil prices also climbed after an unconfirmed report that researchers in China had zeroed in on two drugs to successfully fight the coronavirus. Separately, Sky News reported progress in the U.K. on creating a vaccine.

Wall Street stocks rallied on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq benchmark logging a record close, helped by another surge for shares of electric-car maker Tesla. Investors were cheered in part by stimulus efforts from China to help combat the deadly coronavirus.

That is as the death toll from the new virus rose to 490 in mainland China and the number of new cases increased to 24,324, with four new cases in Hong Kong and passengers quarantined on two separate cruise lines in Japan and Hong Kong.

Leading the downside, shares of Imperial Brands slumped 8% after the tobacco group said it sees almost no change in revenue for fiscal 2020 from the previous year. It cited difficulties in its vaping segment due to U.S. Food and Drug Administration bans on certain flavors of its cartridge-based vapor devices.

Infineon Technologies shares rallied 8%. The German chip maker said net profit and revenue for the first quarter of its fiscal year fell amid a difficult environment. But analysts were encouraged after the company said it continues to expect year-over-year revenue growth of 5% for 2020.

Siemens shares rose 1%. The German engineering conglomerate reported first-quarter net profit and revenue rose, and it backed its full-year guidance. Siemens said late on Monday that it will acquire Iberdrola’s stake in the joint-business Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for EUR1.1 billion.

BNP Paribas cut its profitability target for this year as fourth-quarter net profit rose 28%. Shares rose 1.1%.

