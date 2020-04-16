European Stocks and U.S. Futures Advance on Initial Reopening Plans

European stocks and U.S. futures advanced on Thursday, recovering some lost ground as world leaders take tentative steps to reopen economies hammered by the coronavirus.

European stocks and U.S. futures advanced on Thursday, recovering some lost ground as world leaders take tentative steps to reopen economies hammered by the coronavirus.

European stocks and U.S. futures advanced on Thursday, recovering some lost ground as world leaders take tentative steps to reopen economies hammered by the coronavirus.

After suffering its biggest single-day loss in nearly three weeks on Wednesday, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1%.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 137 points.

Asian markets were a mixed affair, with the Nikkei 225 retreating 1.3% in Tokyo and the Hang Seng falling 0.3%.

Wednesday featured an array of disappointing economic data, including the worst-ever decline in U.S. retail sales, as major banks missed profit estimates on a big jump in loan-loss provisions.

Thursday’s session will include the latest report on U.S. jobless claims. Economists estimate an additional 5 million jobless workers applied for benefits in the seven-day period that ended April 11, swelling the ranks of the newly unemployed in the past month to 22 million.

Europe, which was hit with the coronavirus earlier than the U.S., continues to announce plans for small reopenings. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said small stores will reopen on Monday and some schools will restart in May. U.S. President Donald Trump is due on Thursday to announce guidelines to begin the process of reopening the country.

“We see three lessons from their experiences,” said economists at Goldman Sachs. “First, initial reopening timelines often prove too optimistic. Second, even countries at the forefront of reopening have gradual and conservative plans. Third, recovery is easier and quicker in manufacturing and construction than in consumer services.”

With total confirmed coronavirus cases now over 2 million, they have doubled in just the last 13 days. Worldwide case growth did rise a bit to 4.2% from 3.1%, though that is still slower than the rapid 8.4% growth two weeks ago.

Crude-oil and gold futures rose, the dollar rose vs. the euro and the yen, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury was little moved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.