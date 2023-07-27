News & Insights

European stocks and bonds rise after ECB decision and U.S. data, banks lag

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

July 27, 2023 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by Alun John for Reuters ->

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - European stocks hit a 17-month high, bond prices rose and the euro dipped on Thursday after the European Central Bank raised rates by 25 basis points as expected, while a policy tweak caused European banking stocks to fall.

U.S. data, released at a similar time, showed the world's largest economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter, which was also a major driver for markets.

Europe's broad STOXX 600 index .STOXX was last up 1.3% at its highest since Feb 2022, though the euro zone banking index .SX7E gave back initial gains and was last up 0.5% after the ECB cut the interest rate it pays to banks on their minimum reserves to zero.

The euro was last 0.3% lower at $1.10535 EUR=EBS and Germany's 10-year bond yield, the regional benchmark, DE10YT=RR was 5 basis points lower at 2.4%. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

