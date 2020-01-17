European Stocks Aim At Fresh Record After China Data and Wall Street's Optimism

A record session on Wall Street, fueled by trade cheer and upbeat earnings, was pushing European stocks higher early on Friday. A batch of positive China data added to the optimism.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.8% to 424.20, which puts it in fresh record territory. The index closed up 0.2% to 420.52 on Thursday, which beat the prior record closing high of 419.74.

The German DAX 30 index, French CAC 40 index and the FTSE 100 index rose 0.8%, 1%, and 0.7%, respectively.

U.S. stock futures were rising after all three major indexes closed at new records on Thursday, as earnings cheer and trade-deal news inspired investors.

Data reflecting a stabilizing China economy added to the positive vibes on Friday. China growth for 2019 came in at 6.1%, while investors also took in encouraging retail sales and industrial production data.

“It wasn’t a blow away set of numbers by any means. Yet the fact Q4 GDP remained steady at 6.0%—putting the full year figure at 6.1%—was reassuring, coming after a few quarters of declining growth,” said Connor Campbell, financial analyst at Spreadex, in a note to clients.

Mining shares, sensitive to Chinese economic data, rose with Rio Tinto and BHP Group up around 2% each.

Shares of Casino Guichard-Perrachon slid 10.8% after the supermarket operator reported disappointing growth for its French retail unit and warned of weaker growth ahead for that business.

Shares of Cie. Financière Richemont climbed nearly 5% after the Swiss luxury-goods group posted a rise in third-quarter sales, lifted by its jewelry division. That gave other companies in the sector a boost, with Hermès International up 1% and Swatch Group up 1.8%.

