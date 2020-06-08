European stock rally takes step back as tech, healthcare drag

By Sruthi Shankar

June 8 (Reuters) - European shares pulled back from three-month highs on Monday, with losses in healthcare and technology stocks stopping a recent rally on hopes of a post-coronavirus economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX declined 0.4%, as investors moved out of expensive names, while bidding up laggards such as banking .SX7P, auto .SXAP and oil & gas .SXEP stocks.

Europe's healthcare index .SXDP dropped 1.5%, with AstraZeneca AZN.L sliding 2.7% after Bloomberg reported it had approached U.S. rival Gilead Sciences GILD.O about a possible merger to form one the world's largest drug companies.

In a stunning rally last week, the STOXX 600 closed 14% below its all-time high on Friday and the U.S. tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC breached its intraday record high as improving economic data and fresh stimulus measures lent weight to hopes that the worst is behind.

"European markets have opened lower this morning, as markets temper some of their enthusiasm after three strong weeks of gains," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Data released earlier showed German industrial output posted its steepest plunge on record in April, while a sharper-than-expected fall in China's imports in May pointed to mounting pressure on manufacturers as global growth stalls.

However, losses in European markets were contained.

"The market continues to view all of these economic reports as rear-view mirror stuff, as optimism over economic re-openings continues to drive sentiment," said Hewson.

Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L, BP BP.L and Total TOTF.PA rose between 0.7% and 3% as crude prices climbed after major producers agreed to extend a deal on record output cuts. O/R

Danske Bank DANSKE.CO jumped 8.2% after Estonian bank LHV LHV1T.TL agreed to buy its Estonian corporate and public sector credit portfolio.

German card payments company Wirecard WDIG.DE dropped 3.3% after prosecutors opened proceedings against its entire management board as part of a market manipulation probe.

Swedish telecoms gear maker Ericsson's ERICb.ST fell 2.2% as it said its second-quarter results will take a hit of about 1 billion crowns ($108.8 million) due to write-downs of product inventory in the Chinese market.

Shares in Delivery Hero SE DHER.DE and Just Eat Takeaway.com NV TKWY.AS dropped about 3% after a report that said U.S. food delivery company Grubhub Inc GRUB.N had received takeover interest from the two.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Bernard Orr)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.