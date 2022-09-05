European stock index futures tumble on extended Nord Stream 1 closure

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Sept 5 (Reuters) - European stock index futures slid more than 3% on Monday after Russia extended a halt to the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Europe, adding to fears of winter fuel shortages.

The EURO STOXX 50 index futures STXEc1 slumped 3.2%, while Germany's DAX futures FDXc1 tumbled 3.4%.

The Kremlin blamed European politicians on Sunday for keeping the major gas pipeline shut, saying their economic sanctions on Russia had hindered Gazprom's GAZP.MM maintenance of the pipeline.

Gazprom announced on Friday that the main pipeline to Germany would remain closed indefinitely, against expectations of a restart on Saturday after three days of maintenance work.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.