European stock index futures gain after EU stimulus deal

July 21 (Reuters) - European stock index futures rose on Tuesday after European Union leaders reached a "historic" deal on a massive stimulus plan for their coronavirus-hit economies.

Summit chairman Charles Michel tweeted "Deal" shortly after the 27 leaders finally reached an agreement at a 0315 GMT plenary session.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures STXEc1 were up 0.5%, while German DAX futures FDXc1 and FTSE futures FFIc1 gained 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively.

Hopes for a deal as well as positive data from an array of COVID-19 vaccine candidates had lifted the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX higher on Monday.

