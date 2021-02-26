European stock futures slide over 1% as surging bond yields roil equity markets

European stock index futures fell more than 1% on Friday following steep losses on Wall Street in the previous session as a jump in bond yields and concerns of lofty equity valuations hammered demand for risky assets.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures STXEc1 were down 1.6% by 0606 GMT, while FTSE futures FFIc1 and DAX futures FDXc1 lost 1.2% and 1.3%, respectively.

In Asian trading, stocks skidded to one-month lows and the dollar rose from a three-year trough as the 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR hit a one-year high of 1.614%, sparking fears the heavy losses could trigger distressed selling in other assets. MKTS/GLOBFRX/

On Wall Street, futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 NQcv1 shed 0.6%, a day after the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC posted its biggest daily percentage fall in four months, with growth-oriented technology stocks bearing the brunt of the sell-off. S&P e-mini futures EScv1 were down 0.2%. .N

