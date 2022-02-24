European stock futures plunge 4% after Russian forces invade Ukraine

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Feb 24 (Reuters) - European stock futures plunged 4% on Thursday as investors dumped riskier assets after Russia attacked Ukraine, raising fears that a war in Europe will fuel higher inflation and derail economic growth.

Futures tracking Europe's top 50 firms STXEc1 plummeted 4.1% by 0630 GMT. Among regional markets, German DAX futures FDXc1 dropped 4.4% and UK's FTSE futures FFIc1 fell 2.4%.

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation.

The United States and its allies will impose "severe sanctions" on Russia, U.S. President Joe Biden said.

Oil prices surged about 5%, pushing Brent crude LCOc1 past $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, adding to inflation worries. O/R

Futures tracking New York's S&P 500 EScv1 fell 2.1% and Nasdaq 100 futures NQcv1 dropped 2.6%.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.