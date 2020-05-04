European stock futures drop as U.S., China spar over virus origin

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

May 4 (Reuters) - European stock index futures tumbled on Monday, as investors returned from a May Day break to a fresh trade spat between the United States and China over the coronavirus crisis.

The Euro STOXX 50 futures STXec1 fell 3.3% by 0613 GMT, suggesting a downbeat start in May after the STOXX 600 .STOXX recorded a 6% gain in April.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the new coronavirus emerged from a Chinese laboratory, ratcheting up tensions with the country after last week's warning from President Donald Trump of retaliatory measures against China over the pandemic.

China's Global Times said in an editorial that Pompeo was "bluffing," calling on the United States to present the evidence.

German stock futures FDXc1 were down 3.2%, while France's CAC 40 FCEc1 fell 3.2%. FTSE futures FFIc1 dropped 0.4%.

