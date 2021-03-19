European sovereigns set quarterly record for green issuance

By David Cheetham

LONDON, Mar 19 (IFR) - The green revolution in European bond markets continues to gather pace with the first quarter of 2021 setting a record for issuance volumes among EU green government bonds, with the previous record - set in the final quarter of last year - already overtaken with a couple of weeks to spare.

Two bumper syndicated sovereign deals have seen €15.5bn raised, the most recent being France's €7bn 0.5% June 2044 green OAT on Tuesday, to set the new high watermark and go past the €14.5bn of funding in Q4 2020.

“There’s only going to be more of it right?" said a syndicate banker. "When the EU move on to the next gen stuff, a third of that has to be green and that is €750bn at 2018 prices, so probably close to €800bn altogether."

The European Union will move on to funding its Next Generation EU (NGEU)programme after completing its SURE social issuance, with an inaugural deal expected as soon as this summer.

The issuer has completed €62.5bn of SURE funding, covering just under 70% of the €90.3bn of loans approved so far by the European Council to 18 member states under the programme.

With a further €13bn still targeted for this quarter, a dual-tranche offering seems the most likely route given the maximum size for a single new line is €10bn, with a five and 25-year offering the preferred choice, according to sources.

Given that next week is the last full week of the quarter, expectations for a mandate to be announced on Monday and the transaction brought on Tuesday are growing.

SURE has contributed significantly to the increase in European sovereign ESG bonds with €116.7bn outstanding, according to a government bond report by the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME), which classifies the EU as a sovereign.

"Throughout 2020, Europe’s ESG sovereign markets saw six new entries to the market with the governments of Belgium, Germany, Hungary and Sweden issuing inaugural green bonds, and the government of Luxembourg issuing an inaugural sustainable bond. This means the number of active participants in European sovereign ESG markets now stands at 12 (including Italy, which issued an inaugural green bond in 1Q21 and the European Commission)," states the report.

High volume

It is not just ESG issuance that increased in 2020, with overall funding rising due to the pandemic with over €3.6trn of bonds and bills issued throughout the full year, the largest annual issuance volume on record, according to the report.

Remarkably, trading volumes in Q4 2020 came in around €65.4bn for the second consecutive quarter, showing an increase of just €0.04bn quarter-on-quarter.

"This represented the most active fourth-quarter in terms of trading since 2016. Average annual trading volumes in 2020, at €71.7bn, are up 0.9% compared to 2019, representing the most active year of trading in the European government bond market since 2015," states the report.

After back-to-back record years for average annual trading volumes, anecdotally activity appears a little slower so far in 2021, said the banker.

“I would imagine that secondary market trading is probably slower this year than last year," he said. "Simply because last year rates were heading south and now they’re heading north."

Between August 2020 and January 2021 there were nine exits and three entries of banks to the European Primary Dealer system, affecting sovereign debt markets in seven countries, according to the report.

"There are now 15 European sovereign issuers, representing two thirds of European countries which have an active PD system, at the lowest or below the lowest number of Primary Dealers on record."

(Reporting by David Cheetham; Editing by Robert Hogg, Helene Durand)

((David.Cheetham@refinitiv.com; M: +44 (0) 7901 112 916; T: +44 (0) 2045 302 000))