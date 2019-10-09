European shares, yuan rally on report that China open to partial US trade deal

European shares moved sharply higher and the Chinese currency in the offshore market jumped on Wednesday after a Bloomberg report said China was still open to agreeing a partial trade deal with the United States.

The pan European STOXX 600 .STOXX stock benchmark was up 0.7% by 0930 GMT, while Germany's trade-sensitive DAX .GDAXI gained 1.3% to hit a one-week high.

The news of a partial trade deal rippled through currency markets sending trade-oriented currencies such as the Australian dollar and the kiwi dollar rallying to the day's highs.

The Chinese currency in the offshore market CNH=D3 strengthened 0.5% to 7.1336 yuan per dollar.

Citing an unnamed official with direct knowledge of the talks, Bloomberg said China would accept a limited deal as long as no more tariffs are imposed. In return, Beijing would offer non-core concessions like purchases of agricultural products, the report said.

