European shares weaken at start of quarter's last week

Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

September 25, 2023 — 03:22 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

STOXX 600 slips 0.4%

Sept 25 (Reuters) - European shares opened the last week of the quarter lower, as investors worried about interest rates staying higher for longer and weakness in China-exposed stocks weighed on the index.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX slipped 0.4% by 0704 GMT on Monday.

Germany's DAX .GDAXI eased 0.3%, with concerns growing about the region's largest economy after environment minister Robert Habeck said the government will put an indefinite hold on plans to require more stringent building insulation standards to help the ailing industry.

German shares are the worst regional performers so far this quarter, down 3.9% compared to the 2.2% fall in STOXX 600.

China-exposed luxury stocks such a LVMH LVMH.PA and Kering PRTP.PA shed 0.6% and 2.0%, respectively, amid continued concerns about growth in the world's second-largest economy.

British gambling firm EntainENT.L shed nearly 4% after warning on online gaming revenue.

Meanwhile, SBBSBBb.ST added 32.2% after the Swedish property group divested 1.16% of its education subsidiary EduCo to Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners for around 242 million Swedish crowns ($21.7 million) as it looks to bolster its finances.

AstraZeneca AZN.L gained 0.9% after Jefferies raised the drugmaker's rating to "buy" from "hold".

