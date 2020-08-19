BP

European shares weaken after Wall St rally as growth worries persist

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European stocks slipped on Wednesday, failing to draw strength from a record run for Wall Street's S&P 500, as investors feared a resurgence in coronavirus cases could dent a nascent economic recovery in the continent.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was down 0.1% by 0715 GMT, with utilities .SX6P, mining .SXPP and oil and gas .SXEP leading losses.

BP BP.L, Total TOTF.PE and Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L were down between 0.4% and 1% as crude prices slid on concerns about U.S. fuel demand. O/R

Trillions in dollars of stimulus and a rally in technology stocks helped the S&P 500 confirm a bull market on Tuesday, but doubts over the strength of a global recovery from the health crisis limited gains across other markets. GLOB/MKTS

Several countries in Europe imposed fresh travel curbs due to a pick-up in coronavirus cases.

German utility group RWE RWEG.DE fell 5.2% as it launched a share issue to finance its purchase of wind turbine maker Nordex's NDXG.DE project development pipeline.

Shipping group Maersk MAERSKb.CO jumped 5.6% as it reinstated full-year earnings guidance above its previous forecast.

