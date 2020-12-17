European shares up for fourth session on stimulus, vaccine optimism

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

German DAX jumps 1%, STOXX 600 up on broad-based gains

Germany, France to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by month end

WPP jumps on upbeat sale outlook

Rio Tinto up, appoints CFO Stausholm as new CEO

Novartis jumps after $770 mln Cadent buy

Adds comments, updates prices

By Susan Mathew and Amal S

Dec 17 (Reuters) - European shares remained at 10-month highs on Thursday, as hopes of more stimulus in the United States and potential COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in Europe strengthened the case for a global economic recovery.

Germany's DAX .GDAXI climbed 1% to hit its highest since February, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.5%, both extending gains to a fourth straight session.

Germany and France said they were set to begin inoculating their citizens with the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine in the last week of December, once it is approved by the European Medicines Agency.

"The vaccines are underpinning this entire rally and without the vaccines, I don't think we'll be doing as well as we are," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA Europe.

"Each and every regulatory approval effectively aids any economic recovery."

Meanwhile, U.S. lawmakers are inching closer to a $900 billion stimulus package, while the Federal Reserve promised to keep funnelling cash into markets until the U.S. economic recovery is secure.

This comes after the European Central Bank rolled out more stimulus measures last week.

Aggressive monetary support has helped the STOXX 600 .STOXX come closer to pre-pandemic levels, but it still remains about 8% below its high this year.

A resurgence in COVID-19 cases leading to more curbs had dented the recovery path in October, but vaccine optimism put it back on track until Brexit concerns slowed the pace.

London's FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 0.3% with eyes on a Bank of England meeting later in the day. The bank is expected to keep policy unchanged, awaiting the fate of a trade deal ahead of Britain's exit from the bloc by the year-end.

"There's just optimism around a deal both in the United States and Brexit. These are the two major issues that are still outstanding for the year and both of them appear to be on a positive trajectory and could be wrapped up over the next few days," Erlam said.

Shares of WPP Plc WPP.L jumped 2.9% as the world's biggest advertising firm said it expects to return to its 2019 level of net sales by 2022.

As iron ore and copper prices rose, the basic materials index .SXPP jumped 1.6%. Rio Tinto RIO.L was up 1.7% after the miner appointed Chief Financial Officer Jakob Stausholm as its next chief executive.

Novartis NOVN.S rose 0.8%, after the drugmaker said it would acquire U.S.-based neuroscience company Cadent for up to $770 million.

