WPP

European shares up for fourth session on stimulus optimism

Contributor
Susan Mathew Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European shares remained at 10-month highs on Thursday, as hopes of more stimulus in the United States and potential COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in Europe strengthened the case for a global economic recovery.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Dec 17 (Reuters) - European shares remained at 10-month highs on Thursday, as hopes of more stimulus in the United States and potential COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in Europe strengthened the case for a global economic recovery.

Germany's DAX .GDAXI climbed 1.1% to hit its highest since February, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.6%, both extending gains to a fourth straight session.

Germany and France said they were set to begin inoculating their citizens with the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine in the last week of December, once it is approved by the European Medicines Agency.

London's FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 0.4% with eyes on a Bank of England meeting later in the day. The central bank is expected to keep its policy unchanged, awaiting the fate of a Brexit trade deal.

Shares of WPP Plc WPP.L jumped 3.7% as the world's biggest advertising firm said it expects to return to its 2019 level of net sales by 2022.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WPP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters