European shares turn lower as Merkel calls for tighter COVID-19 curbs

MILAN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - European shares erased gains and bond yields dipped on Monday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel reportedly said Europe's biggest economy needs tighter restrictions to control a wave of COVID-19 inflections, traders said.

According to Bloomberg, Merkel told officials from her CDU party that the situation is "highly dramatic" and warned that hospitals would soon be overwhelmed unless the fourth wave of the virus is broken. It cited person familiar with her remarks.

Europe's STOXX 600 .STOXX equity benchmark was down 0.1% by 1224 GMT, having earlier risen 0.3%. Germany's 10-year bond yields DE10YT=RR were last at -0.330%, off a high of -0.315%.

The euro EUR=EBS briefly ticked further down, it was last down 0.2% at $1.12775.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Joice Alves; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

