Markets

European Shares Tumble On Tariff Jitters

April 03, 2025 — 04:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - European stocks fell sharply on Thursday as investors fretted about the potential repercussions of the new tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

There is apprehension that the new levies could fuel inflationary pressures, cause disruptions in global supply chains and lead to trade wars.

In economic releases, HCOB's final composite Purchasing Managers' Index for the euro zone, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 50.9 in March from 50.2 the previous month.

The U.K. Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to its highest since August 2024 at 52.5 from 51.0 in February.

The pan European STOXX 600 was down 1.3 percent at 529.97 after falling half a percent in the previous session.

The German DAX tumbled 1.4 percent, France's CAC 40 plummeted 1.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 1 percent.

Banks led losses, with BNP Paribas, Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank falling 3-5 percent.

Automakers pared steep early losses to trade on a flat note.

Healthcare stocks clung to marginal gains as the Trump administration exempted pharmaceuticals from reciprocal tariffs.

German sportswear retailer Adidas plunged more than 10 percent and shipping giant Maersk tumbled 7 percent.

China-linked luxury goods makers faced selling pressure in Paris, with LVMH down nearly 4 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.