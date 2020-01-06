European shares tumble on Middle East tensions; oil stocks near 2-month high

European shares extended losses on Monday as tensions following the killing of a top Iranian general by the United States kept buying restricted to safe havens, while energy stocks benefited from higher oil prices.

Gold prices jumped to a near seven-year high, while global equities extended losses from Friday. Oil prices rose on fears of supply disruptions. MKTS/GLOB

The European oil and gas stock index .SXEP rose about 0.6% and was the sole gainer among its peers, touching a near two-month high.

The pan-European STOXX 600 equity index .STOXX was down 0.7% by 0808 GMT and was set for its worst day in a week. German stocks .GDAXI were the worst performers in the region, dropping about 1%.

Meanwhile, investors were awaiting business activity data from the euro zone for December, which is expected to remain in expansion, albeit barely, according to a Reuters poll.

