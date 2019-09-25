European Shares Tumble On Growth Risks, Political Uncertainty

(RTTNews) - European stocks tumbled on Wednesday as worries about the U.S. and U.K. political turmoil as well as renewed concerns about slowing global growth sapped investors' appetite for risk.

U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of China's trade practices at the United National General Assembly on Tuesday also fueled pessimism about the prospect of a trade truce between the world's two largest economies.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was down 1.35 percent at 384.56 after ending on a flat note in the previous session.

The German DAX was losing 1.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index was declining 1.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.9 percent.

The British pound fell against its counterparts after rallying Tuesday following Britain's Supreme Court ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of parliament was "unlawful".

BP Plc fell over 1 percent and Tullow Oil tumbled more than 3 percent as oil prices extended losses for the second day running on worries about falling fuel demand.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore dropped 1-2 percent as hopes of a trade deal between the U.S. and China faded and the Asian Development Bank downgraded its growth forecasts for the region.

Retailer J Sainsbury advanced 1.4 percent after it unveiled plans to slash costs in coming years.

Aerospace and defense company Babcock International Group jumped 3 percent after backing its full-year view.

ThyssenKrupp shares fell 2.2 percent. The struggling German industrial conglomerate announced that it would start negotiations soon to end the contract of current Chief Executive Officer Guido Kerkhoff and propose current Supervisory Board Chairwoman Martina Merz as interim Chief Executive Officer for no longer than a year.

In economic releases, France's consumer confidence strengthened to the highest level in 20 months in September, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed.

The consumer sentiment index rose to 104 in September from revised 103 in August. This was the highest level since January 2018. The expected reading was 103.

