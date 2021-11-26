European shares tumble on fears over new virus variant

Updates to market open

Nov 26 (Reuters) - European stocks sank more than 3% on Friday, as report of a newly identified and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant stoked fears of a fresh hit to global economy and drove investors out of riskier assets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 3.3% by 0819 GMT, on course for its worst session in over a year, while UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE dropped 3.3%. Germany's DAX .GDAXI fell 3.4% and France's CAC 40 .FCHI shed 4.3%.

Little is known of the variant detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong, but scientists said it has an unusual combination of mutations and may be able to evade immune responses or make it more transmissible.

Cyclical-heavy European stock markets have already been under stress this week as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases prompted new restrictions in several countries.

Travel & leisure stocks .SXTP plunged 6.5% after Britain announced a temporary ban on flights from South Africa and several neighbouring countries from 1200 GMT on Friday.

Shares in British Airways owner IAG ICAG.L and easyJet EZJ.L fell over 12%, while cruise operator Carnival CCL.L and travel company TUI TUIT.L fell between 12% and 15%.

Oil & gas producers .SXEP dropped 5.8%, while miners .SXPP tumbled 4.4% as oil and metal prices lost ground as reports of the new virus variant fuelled economic slowdown worries. O/RMET/L

Tracking falls in bond yields, the banking index .SX7P dropped 4.4%, while some stay-at-home stocks including Delivery Hero DHER.DE and Just Eat Takeaway.com TKWY.AS rose between 3% and 5%.

New York's S&P 500 futures EScv1 dropped 2%, with trading likely thinned by the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and a shortened trading session on Friday.

