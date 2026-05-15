European Shares Tumble On Inflation Concerns

(RTTNews) - European shares were sharply lower on Friday, with inflation concerns and disappointment over U.S.-China trade talks keeping investors on edge.

After wrapping up his three-day visit to China, U.S. President Donald Trump said he will not be much more patient with Tehran.

Hormuz concerns persist despite Iran's Revolutionary Guards claiming around 30 vessels had crossed the strait since Wednesday evening.

The pan-European STOXX 600 tumbled 1.30 percent to 608.03 after climbing 0.8 percent on Thursday.

The German DAX slumped 1.7 percent, while France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both fell by 1.3 percent.

Banks were broadly lower, with Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas and Lloyds Banking Group falling 1-3 percent.

Energy giant BP Plc gained 1.4 percent and Shell added 0.6 percent as Brent crude prices jumped to $107 a barrel amid rising tensions near Strait of Hormuz. In a lengthy Truth Social post, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested he may resume the war against Iran after he returns from his trip to China.

LVMH shares fell 1.3 percent. The French luxury giant said it has signed a definitive agreement to sell the Marc Jacobs brand to WHP Global.

German telecommunications and web content provider Freenet gained nearly 1 percent after posting better-than-expected results for the first quarter of 2026.

Unite Group declined 1.3 percent. The British student accommodation landlord reiterated its adjusted EPS guidance for full year 2026.

Centrica tumbled 3.1 percent. The British Gas owner has agreed to pay 20 million pounds into a redress fund following an investigation into its past prepayment meter installation practices.

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