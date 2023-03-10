European shares tumble as banks, Fed uncertainty weigh

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

March 10 (Reuters) - European shares tumbled to a more than one-month low on Friday as uncertainty regarding U.S. monetary policy gripped investors, with bank stocks sinking 4.5% after a warning from a U.S. bank spurred worries about stress in the sector.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 1.3%, with HSBC HSBA.L, Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, Barclays BARC.L, Unicredit CRDI.MI and Commerzbank CBKG.DE down between 4.9% and 6.7%.

The European banking index.SX7P hit a six-week low after U.S. tech-industry lender SVB Financial Group SIVB.O launched a share sale to shore up its balance sheet due to declining deposits from startups struggling for funding.

All eyes are on U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later in the day following volatility spurred by a sharp rise in U.S. jobless claims and a decline in Wall Street bank shares, which tempered bets that the Federal Reserve may have to go big with this month's interest rate hike. FEDWATCH

February payrolls data, due at 1330 GMT, is expected to show an increase of 205,000 after January's blowout 517,000 figure. Any surprise to the upside is seen strengthening bets for continued aggressive interest rate hikes.

