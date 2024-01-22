News & Insights

European shares track record-setting Wall Street rally; ECB in focus

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

January 22, 2024 — 04:41 am EST

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

By Shristi Achar A

Jan 22 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Monday as they tracked a Wall Street rally that drove the benchmark S&P 500 to a record peak in the previous session, while investors awaited the European Central Bank's policy decision due this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.6%, as of 0910 GMT, following a 1.5% decline last week.

The S&P 500 index .SPX scaled a record high on Friday, the first in two years, fuelled by a rally in U.S. chipmakers and heavyweight technology stocks.

Technology stocks .SX8P in the euro zone climbed 1.4% on Monday, and led gains among sectoral indexes.

Adding to the sector's gains, ASML Holdings ASML.ASrose 2.5% after Bernstein upgraded the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker's rating to "outperform" from "market-perform".

Yield on the benchmark German 10-year government bond DE10YT=RR also moved lower, last standing at 2.280%, helping the bounce in equities.

Investors are waiting for the ECB's monetary policy decision, due on Jan. 25, to ascertain the timing of interest rate cuts from the central bank.

"No new policy decision is expected, but the market would be looking for any clues around the first rate cut," said Mohit Kumar, chief economist Europe at Jefferies.

"We expect Lagarde to stress the data dependent nature of the policy and indicate that it would be premature to start talking about rate cuts."

Traders have priced in a cut of about 100 basis points in interest rates this year, with a 96% chance of the first cut coming in June. 0#ECBWATCH

The banking sector .SX7P jumped 1.3%, helped by a 3.1% gain in BarclaysBARC.L after an upbeat view from Morgan Stanley, ahead of the British bank's annual results and investor update next month.

On the flipside, CommerzbankCBKG.DEshed 3.4% after BofA Global Research cut the German lender to "underperform" from "neutral."

Among other movers, shares of Kindred KINDsdb.ST jumped 16.5% after French gaming company La Francaise des JeuxFDJ.PA launched a takeover offer for its European online peer in a $2.8 billion deal. La Francaise's shares FDJ.PA climbed 4.0%

WorldlineWLN.PA rose 4.7% after Credit Agricole CAGR.PA disclosed a 7% equity stake in the French digital payments firm.

BelimoBEAN.S was a laggard, down 7.8%, after the Swiss heating and ventilation solutions maker's 2023 revenues missed market estimates.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Anil D'Silva)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com https://twitter.com/ShristiAchar;))

