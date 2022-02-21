US Markets
European shares track global markets higher on Ukraine summit optimism

Anisha Sircar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Feb 21 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Monday, tracking signs of relief in global markets, on investor hopes of a resolution to the Ukraine crisis after U.S. and Russian leaders reportedly agreed in principle to holding a summit on the issue.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.6%, tracking a risk-on tone in markets after U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday, offering a possible path out of one of the most dangerous European crises in decades.

European auto stocks .SXAP were in the lead, gaining 1.3% after French car parts group Faurecia EPED.PA forecast a rise in annual sales, as it expects semiconductor shortages to ease from the second half of 2022.

Worldline WLN.PA jumped 3.3% after the payments company entered exclusive talks to sell its TSS terminals business to U.S. financial company Apollo Funds APO.N in a deal potentially worth around 2.3 billion euros ($2.6 billion).

French vaccine maker Valneva VLS.PA gained 3.7% after saying its Scottish unit has received a grant of up to 20 million pounds ($27 million) to partly fund the research and development of manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine VLA2001.

U.S. markets are closed on Monday for Presidents Day holiday.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

