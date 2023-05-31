European shares touch two-month low on dismal China data

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

May 31 (Reuters) - European shares hit an over two-month low on Wednesday as weak economic data from China fuelled concerns about a global slowdown and countered optimism from signs of easing inflation in some of the major euro zone economies.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.7% to hit its lowest level since March 31.

The main regional stock markets were set for monthly losses, with London's FTSE 100 .FTSE and Paris' CAC 40 .FCHI among the worst hit. Both the indexes were also trading at a two-month low on Wednesday.

China-linked automakers .SXAP and industrial goods and services .SXNP led sectoral losses in Europe after data showed factory activity in the Asian country shrank faster than expected in May on weakening demand. China is Germany's main trading partner.

Bucking the sombre mood, numbers showed French inflation cooled more than expected in May, while German state North Rhine-Westphalia also saw easing price pressures this month.

Shares of troubled Swedish real estate firm SBB SBBb.ST sank 7.6% to a near seven-year low.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.