European Shares Tick Up On China Data

(RTTNews) - European stocks edged higher on Monday as upbeat factory activity data from China helped investors put trade issues on the back burner.

Closer home, the euro area manufacturing sector continued to contract in November but the pace of decline slowed from October, final data from IHS Markit showed.

The factory Purchasing Managers' Index improved to 46.9 from 45.9 in October and above the flash 46.6.

Nonetheless, the score remained well below the crucial 50.0 no-change mark and extended the current period of contraction to ten months.

France posted manufacturing expansion on a month-on-month basis while Germany remained bottom of the table, despite recording its best PMI reading in five months.

The U.K. manufacturing final purchasing managers' index fell to 48.9 in November from 49.6 in October.

The pound softened after the latest set of opinion polls showed the country is heading to another hung parliament.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose half a percent to 409.45 after declining 0.4 percent on Friday.

The German DAX gained 0.7 percent, France's CAC 40 index added half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.3 percent.

Italian lender UniCredit gained 1 percent after it agreed to cut its stake in Turkey's Yapi Kredi Bank to below 32 percent.

Ted Baker shares tumbled 2.7 percent after the fashion retailer said it may have overstated the value of its stock by between £20m and £25m.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore were up 1-2 percent on better-than-expected China factory data.

Deutsche Lufthansa shares advanced 1.8 percent despite its union Verdi calling a 24-hour strike at its catering unit LSG over the sale of some operations to Gategroup Holding.

Airbus edged up slightly after terminating 16 employees in relation to an investigation into the potential misuse of client documents.

