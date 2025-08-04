Markets

European Shares Tick Higher In Cautious Trade

August 04, 2025 — 04:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - European stocks opened on a positive note Monday after falling sharply in the previous session on worries about the impact from higher U.S. tariffs.

Meanwhile, investors shrugged off data that showed Eurozone investors' morale deteriorated sharply in August.

The Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index fell to -3.7 in August from 4.5 in July, turning negative for the first time in four months.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up half a percent at 538.44 after tumbling 1.9 percent in its worst session since April on Friday. The German DAX jumped more than 1 percent, France's CAC 40 added 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.4 percent.

Budget carrier Wizz Air Holdings rose over 1 percent after reporting passenger statistics for July 2025.

Dutch postal firm PostNL NV jumped more than 8 percent after confirming its full-year guidance.

Britain's Lloyds Banking Group surged 7.4 percent after saying it is assessing the impact of a U.K. court ruling relating to motor finance.

UBS shares declined 1.3 percent. The Swiss banking giant said it would pay $300 million to resolve a case related to misselling of mortgage-linked investment in the U.S.

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms.
