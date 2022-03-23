European shares tick higher as commodity linked stocks advance

By Susan Mathew

March 23 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher to hit one-month highs on Wednesday as a sell-off in bonds left cash on the table for stocks, but lingering worries over the economic fallout of the Ukraine crisis limited gains.

Energy .SXEP and basic material stocks .SXPP were among the biggest boosts as supply shortage concerns emanating from the Russia-Ukraine conflict kept metal and oil prices higher. O/RMET/L

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.1% to extend a recovery to a sixth straight session, with sentiment also buoyed by a strong closing on Wall Street overnight and Asian equity markets earlier in the day.

After the U.S. Federal Reserve chief's more hawkish pivot this week, more Fed members called for sharper interest rate hikes, prompting investors to flee bonds US10YT=RR, IT10YT=RR, DE10YT=RR. German short-dated yields hit their highest since 2015 on Tuesday following the comments from the Fed policymakers. US/GVD/EUR

Talks with Russia are confrontational but moving forward, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, as the West plans to announce more sanctions against Moscow over the invasion that started on Feb. 24.

"What we're seeing at the moment is more a reaction of shareholders knowing where we are," said Jonathan Bell, chief investment officer at Stanhope Capital.

"Prior to the 23rd of February, there was more uncertainty about what was going to happen with the war in Ukraine, what was going to happen to interest rate. And now, the market has a little bit more understanding of what's happening."

Investors will look for more clues on monetary policy when Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a Bank of International Settlement summit later in the day.

STOXX is now over 7% away from record highs hit earlier this year as investors worry about inflationary risk fuelled by surging commodity prices due to sanctions on Russia.

Data on Wednesday showed British inflation shot up by a faster than expected 6.2% last month to hit a new 30-year high, piling pressure on Finance Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of a budget update later on Wednesday.

But the index has rallied more than 13% from one-year lows it had hit earlier this month.

"Equities are looking through the current significant increase in inflation saying, well, that will come back down again," said Bell.

"If you end up with an environment that actually is slow growth and low inflation, that's probably much better than the deflationary environment."

Banks .SX7P fell the most, led by a 6% drop in SEB SEBa.ST as it traded ex-dividend.

