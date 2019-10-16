European shares tepid before Brexit talks resume

European shares dipped on Wednesday, after dramatic swings over the past week, as uncertainty over the outcome of London's last-ditch Brexit talks with Brussels kept investors on the sidelines.

By 0710 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was down 0.1% after closing at its highest level since May 2018.

Brexit negotiations will resume in Brussels on Wednesday morning after "constructive" negotiations went into the night on Tuesday, a British spokesman said.

Britain's domestically-focused midcaps .FTMC slipped 0.2% after climbing recently on hopes of a Brexit deal.

London-listed shares of Rio Tinto RIO.L fell after the miner said its iron ore shipments rose 5%, but cut its bauxite and alumina production forecast for the year.

The company's share drop pulled the mining sector .SXPP down 1.3%.

Keeping losses in check for the benchmark index were shares of Roche ROG.S, which rose 1.2% as the Swiss drugmaker boosted its 2019 sales outlook for a third time, and said it expects to finish its takeover of Spark Therapeutics ONCE.O this year.

Its shares boosted the healthcare sector .SXDP by 0.5%.

