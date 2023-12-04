European shares take a breather after sharp rally last week

By Ankika Biswas, Khushi Singh and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Miners and energy stocks dragged Europe's benchmark indexmarginally lower on Monday, hurt by weak commodity prices, after the benchmark index notched strong gains last week on escalating bets of interest rate cuts.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX slipped 0.1%, after touching a fresh four-month high in early trade and posting its third straight weekly gain on Friday.

Miners .SXPP shed 2.4% as a stronger U.S. dollar weighed on copper prices, while energy stocks .SXEP fell 1.6% afteroil prices slid amid persistent pressure from the OPEC+ decision on supply cuts and uncertainty over global fuel demand growth.

Investors will keep an eye out for a slew of data this week, including eurozone PMI, producer prices, retail sales and gross domestic product, to gauge the inflation and economic outlook.

Further, the U.S. November payrolls report this week, will be on the radar following remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday that bolstered expectations that key policy rates have peaked.

A continued easing in inflation across major economies has fuelled speculations that interest rates globally could come down quicker than previously thought, boosting stocks, although multiple central bank officials have pushed back against such bets.

Europe's STOXX 600 has risen nearly 10% year-to-date, underperforming the U.S. benchmark S&P 500's .SPX near-20% jump, which was also aided by strong enthusiasm around artificial intelligence stocks and better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

"European stocks will continue to fall behind their U.S. peers because we do have the rate cut expectations, but those in the euro zone don't show a soft landing," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market analyst, Swissquote Bank.

"Growth in the U.S. is still above average, whereas in Europe, we're talking about contraction or at best a stagnation... So there's a greater chance to see the ECB cut rates first than the Fed."

Among individual stocks, NokiaNOKIA.HE fell 6.5%, with an analyst pointing to market speculation indicating AT&T T.N may remove the Finnish provider of mobile network technology from its vendor list.

Roche ROG.S gained 2.8% after agreeing to take over obesity drug developer Carmot Therapeutics CRMO.O for $2.7 billion, steering a 0.5% gain in the healthcare sector .SXDP.

Rolls-Royce RR.L and Proximus PROX.BR jumped 3.1% and 1.0%, respectively, after J.P. Morgan upgraded the engineering company and the Belgian telecom group's stocks to "Overweight" from "Neutral" each.

ASM International N.V ASMI.AS fell 6.4% to the bottom of STOXX 600, dragging tech stocks .SX8P 0.8% lower.

Meanwhile, Greece's 10-year government bond yield touched its lowest level since June after ratings agency Fitch upgraded its sovereign rating to investment grade.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas, Khushi Singh and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Sohini Goswami and Christina Fincher)

