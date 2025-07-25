European Shares Subdued With Trade Talks In Focus

(RTTNews) - European stocks were subdued on Friday as investors waited for the latest updates on EU-U.S. trade talks ahead of the August 1 deadline.

In economic releases, German business morale improved less than expected in July, a survey showed today.

The Ifo institute's business climate index rose to 88.6 in July from 88.4 in June while analysts had expected a score of 89.0.

Elsewhere, U.K. retail sales recovered in June as warm weather boosted food and non-food store sales, data from the Office for National Statistics showed.

Retail sales grew 0.9 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to the revised 2.8 percent drop in May. However, this was weaker than economists' forecast of 1.2 percent gain.

The GfK consumer confidence index for the U.K. edged down to -19 in July 2025 from -18 in June.

The pan European STOXX 600 dipped 0.4 percent to 549.52 but was set for a modest weekly gain.

The German DAX fell 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gave up 0.4 percent while France's CAC 40 was marginally higher.

Vallourec SA shares fell over 2 percent. The French steel tubes maker reported lower net income in the second quarter of 2025, impacted by lesser sales volumes.

Remy Cointreau shares jumped 5.3 percent. The spirits maker raised its full-year profit guidance after reporting stronger-than-expected Q1 sales.

Puma SE slumped 15 percent. The German sportswear manufacturer slashed its earnings forecast for the year, citing weak demand for its products and growing concerns about the potential impacts of U.S. tariffs.

Exchange operator Deutsche Boerse tumbled 2.7 percent after posting a marginal rise in quarterly profit.

Automaker Volkswagen soared 4 percent despite reporting a sharp drop in second-quarter profit and lowering its 2025 financial forecast.

Swedish industrial technology group Hexagon AB surged 4 percent as organic revenue growth for the second quarter beat expectations.

U.K. bank NatWest rose 1.4 percent after upgrading its full-year outlook and launching a share buyback program.

